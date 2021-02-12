We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
eGain (EGAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y
eGain (EGAN - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 500%. However, the figure decreased 25% year over year.
Revenues of $19.2 million increased 5.4% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 4.1%.
Quarter Details
Subscription revenues (92% of total revenues) increased 7.7% year over year to $17.7 million. SaaS revenues grew 15.2% year over year to $16.2 million. However, legacy support revenues declined 33.8% year over year to $1.5 million.
Professional services revenues (8% of total revenues) decreased 15.3% year over year to $1.5 million.
Gross profit rose 12.1% year over year to $14.6 million. Gross margin expanded 450 basis points (bps) to 75.9%. The increase was due to growth in high-margin SaaS revenues and improvement in scale and efficiency of eGain’s cloud operations.
Research & development and sales & marketing expenses increased 7.7% and 29.9% year over year to $4.4 million and $6.1 million, respectively.
However, general & administration expenses decreased 5.8% year over year to $1.8 million.
Operating income was $2.3 million down 9% year over year.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 3, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $54.2 million.
Guidance
For fiscal third-quarter 2021, eGain expects SaaS revenues between $15.8 million and $16.3 million. Total revenues are expected between $18.3 million and $18.8 million.
Moreover, eGain expects to report between break-even and loss of 3 cents per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
eGain currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) , CEVA (CEVA - Free Report) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) . While Baidu sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both CEVA and CrowdStrike carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CEVA and Baidu are set to report their quarterly results on Feb 16 and 17, respectively. CrowdStrike is set to report the same on Mar 16.
