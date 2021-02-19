Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PPL Q4 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 59 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents by 3.3%. However, the bottom line improved 4% year over year.

On a GAAP basis, the company generated earnings per share of 38 cents compared with 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

PPL Corp. posted revenues of $1,929 million for the fourth quarter, which dipped 1.3% year over year.

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

PPL Corp.’s total operating expenses fell 2.9% year over year to $1,225 million for the reported quarter.

The company reported operating income of $704 million, up 1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Interest expenses were up 1.2% to $251 million from the year-ago quarter’s $248 million.

Segment Results

U.K. Regulated: Adjusted earnings dipped 2.9% from the prior-year quarter to 34 cents per share.

Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 11 cents per share, up 10% from the year-ago figure.  

Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share were in line with the prior-year number.

Corporate and Other: The segment reported a loss of 2 cents for the quarter, narrower than a loss of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $708 million compared with $815 million on Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debt (excluding debts due within a year) was $21,553 million as of Dec 31 compared with $20,721 million at 2019 end.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $2,746 million compared with $2,427 million in 2019.

Zacks Rank

Currently, PPL Corp. carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 76 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.

 

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.


Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) - free report >>

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - free report >>

PPL Corporation (PPL) - free report >>

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings utilities