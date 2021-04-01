We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ALLETE, Inc. (ALE - Free Report) operates as an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE - Free Report) is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Welltower Inc. (WELL - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.