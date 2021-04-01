Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE - Free Report) operates as an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE - Free Report) is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Welltower Inc. (WELL - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

construction finance reit utilities