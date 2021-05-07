We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Peloton (PTON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Peloton (PTON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $83.81, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 32.23% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.
On that day, PTON is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 88.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 92.62% from the prior-year quarter.
PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +193.75% and +124.88%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, PTON is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 277.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
