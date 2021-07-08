We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) closed at $54.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 3.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
KO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 30.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.4 billion, up 31.53% from the prior-year quarter.
KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $37.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.31% and +12.51%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, KO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.87.
It is also worth noting that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.