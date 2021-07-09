5 Stocks to Sparkle as Americans Take to Revenge Traveling

After months of being cooped up, Americans are hitting the road to break the monotony of work and education from home. While none of it is recommended by doctors, many are heading to exotic locations by the sea or mountains, or simply opting for staycations in the cities with masks up and vaccinations done.
The coronavirus pandemic had cancelled or delayed trips. Hence, people are now making up for the lost time. Though the word has a negative undertone, “revenge travel” is choosing something indulgent to make up for the lost time in 2020 and get over the anxiety the virus brought on individuals.
Revenge traveling is going to become one of the dominating factors in several American households this year. Travelers are willing to try more exotic locations and spend more even as safety remains a concern. This is boosting hotel companies that had to shut their doors during the pandemic. Pent-up tourism activities have encouraged several hotel giants to invest in lodging assets. In June, Host Hotels & Resorts reported that it will be paying $200 million for Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo. The former plans to acquire a newly-renovated property with 200 rooms on the nascent island that has grabbed tourist attraction in recent months.
While several international holiday destinations still remain a no-go zone, domestic destinations have witnessed pent-up demand. In fact, tourists are concerned and conscious about the health and hygiene standards of the city, region or property they are traveling to. From thermal checkups to infrared radars, staff health checks and regular sanitization of rooms and adjacent areas have been made compulsory.
Safe travel enthusiasts prefer to drive to domestic spots like wine yards, farms, national parks, etc. to avoid the rush. Hence, there has been high demand for recreational vehicles (RV) and yachts alike. The
RV Industry Association estimates total RV shipments in 2021 to bump up 33.8% from last year. Places like Watauga Lake, San Luis Obispo County and Hood River are filling in with outdoor enthusiasts and beer lovers. These places offer hiking and mountain biking trails, wine tasting, a water-centric vacation filled with boating, fishing, swimming and water-skiing, and more. 5 Top Stock Picks
Be it a staycation, traveling to exotic islands or just hanging around in a countryside wine yard, Americans will surely hit the roads this summer. According to a Tripadvisor
survey, 67% or two-thirds of Americans are planning to travel this summer (Jun 1-Aug 31), of which 74% are planning a domestic trip. And as revenge traveling becomes the new trend, these five stocks that engage in travel and leisure are sure to top records. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. ( RICK Quick Quote RICK - Free Report) engages in hospitality and related businesses, especially upscale adult nightclubs. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s projected decline of 35.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 36.8% upward over the past 60 days. RCI Hospitality flaunts a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Thor Industries, Inc. ( THO Quick Quote THO - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories. This Zack Rank #1 company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% compared with the Zacks Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry’s projected growth of 36.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 8.7% upward over the past 60 days. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. ( SEAS Quick Quote SEAS - Free Report) operates as a theme park and entertainment company. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s projected decline of 35.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 10.9% upward over the past 60 days. SeaWorld carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). Camping World Holdings, Inc. ( CWH Quick Quote CWH - Free Report) operates as a recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer. This Zack Rank #2 company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s projected decline of 35.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 6.8% upward over the past 60 days. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT Quick Quote MCFT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry’s projected decline of 25.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 18.6% upward over the past 60 days. MasterCraft Boat carries a Zack Rank #2. Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
Image: Bigstock
