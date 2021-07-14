We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Conn's (CONN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Conn's (CONN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.78, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 5.4% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
CONN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CONN is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $399.76 million, up 8.95% from the year-ago period.
CONN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4766.67% and +9.69%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.37% higher. CONN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, CONN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.03.
It is also worth noting that CONN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Consumer Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.