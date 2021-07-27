Energy Fuels (UUUU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Energy Fuels Inc. ( UUUU Quick Quote UUUU - Free Report) is expected to report second-quarter 2021 results soon. Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $5.5 million, indicating growth of 1,270% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents, compared with a loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. The estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days.
Q1 Results
In the last reported quarter, Energy Fuels reported revenues of $0.38 million, which declined 46% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 million. The company reported first-quarter 2021 loss per share of 8 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 5 cents. The uranium mining company had reported a loss of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter.
The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 40%, on average. Factors to Note
Energy Fuels has strategically opted not to enter into any uranium sales commitments in 2021. Consequently, its uranium production is expected to be added to existing inventories, which were anticipated to total between 720,000 pounds and 750,000 pounds at 2021-end. The company intends to hold this inventory until prices for uranium go up significantly. It is also holding on to its vanadium until spot prices spike from current levels.
It expects to sell finished vanadium product when justified into the metallurgical industry, as well as other markets that demand a higher-purity product, including the aerospace, chemical, and potentially the vanadium battery industries. Meanwhile, the company has been pursuing new sources of revenues, including its emerging REE business, and new sources of alternate feed materials and new fee processing opportunities at the White Mesa Mill that can be processed under existing market conditions (i.e., without reliance on current uranium sales prices). In response to the proposed establishment of the Uranium Reserve, the company is evaluating activities aimed toward increasing uranium production at all or some of its production facilities, including the currently operating White Mesa Mill, as well as the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility, the Alta Mesa ISR Facility, La Sal Complex and Pinyon Plain Mine. During 2021, the company expects to recover uranium at the White Mesa Mill from pond-returns and alternate feed materials. The company anticipates producing mixed REE carbonate from natural monazite ore during 2021, subject to successful ramp-up. Energy Fuel’s revenues for the quarter under review are likely to reflect fees for ore received from a third-party uranium mine. On Oct 6, 2020, the company announced that it has repaid all of its debt — achieving debt free status for the first time since 2012. This is likely to have reduced interest expenses and thereby, might have favored margins in the second quarter. The company’s ongoing efforts to lower costs are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Fuels this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below. Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Energy Fuels is 0.00%. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Energy Fuel’s shares have soared 162.1% in the past year compared with the
industry’s rally of 79.1%. Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates
Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Olympic Steel, Inc. ( ZEUS Quick Quote ZEUS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +31.84% and a Zacks Rank #1. GrowGeneration Corp ( GRWG Quick Quote GRWG - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +31.58%. Eastman Chemical Company ( EMN Quick Quote EMN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3 currently.
Image: Bigstock
