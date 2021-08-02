We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nu Skin (NUS) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Key Things to Note
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS - Free Report) is likely to register growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2021 numbers on Aug 4.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings, which has remained unchanged at $1.06 per share in the past 30 days, suggests an improvement of 30.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This cosmetic, personal care and wellness products provider has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 26.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $702.6 million, which suggests an increase of 14.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
Things To Note
Nu Skin is benefiting from efforts to strengthen sales leader and expand the customer base. Management is making significant investments in the digital platform to boost online sales amid the pandemic. The company’s focus on innovation and effective product launches have also been driving growth. We believe that such upsides are likely to have benefited the company’s performance in the quarter under review.
For the second quarter of 2021, Nu Skin projects revenues of $680-$705 million including favorable currency impacts of nearly 5%. The projection suggests year-over-year improvement of 11-15%. Quarterly earnings per share are anticipated between 97 cents and $1.07, indicating 20-32% growth from the year-ago quarter’s level.
That being said, Nu Skin’s gross margin has been contracting year over year for a while due to increased freight costs. Escalated selling expenses as well as general and administrative costs are also a threat to its performance.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Nu Skin currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +0.94%.
