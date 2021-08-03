We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hibbett (HIBB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) closed at $89.46, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 6.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
HIBB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HIBB to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $331.2 million, down 25% from the year-ago period.
HIBB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.95 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.24% and +10.39%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.29% higher within the past month. HIBB is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note HIBB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.39, which means HIBB is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that HIBB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HIBB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.