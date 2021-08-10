We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Archer Daniels Midland is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 187 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 8.09% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ADM has moved about 19.60% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5.38% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ADM belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.71% so far this year, so ADM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADM as it looks to continue its solid performance.