ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.02, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHPT as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHPT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CHPT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
