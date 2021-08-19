Back to top

Ryanair (RYAAY) Adds 11 Routes to UK Winter 2021 Schedule

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) has launched 11 new routes from the United Kingdom for winter travel. With this, the carrier’s UK Winter 2021 schedule includes a total of more than 2,000 weekly flights to over 400 destinations.

From Birmingham, the carrier will operate flights to the European cities of Bucharest, Romania (four times weekly); Turin, Italy (once per week); Vilnius, Lithuania (twice weekly) and Milan, Italy (twice weekly). From Bournemouth in the UK, the airline will operate twice weekly flights to Budapest, Hungary and Wroclaw, Poland. From Bristol, the European low-cost carrier will operate three weekly flights to Madrid, Spain and four weekly flights to Barcelona, Spain. From Cardiff, the airline will operate four weekly flights to Dublin, Ireland. From London, Ryanair will operate six weekly flights to Malaga, Spain and one flight per week to Grenoble, France.

Customers can book flights on the new routes with zero change fee until December 2021-end in case their travel plans change. The carrier is also offering a seat sale for £19.99 on tickets booked by Aug 19 midnight for travel until the end of March 2022.

