Has Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Echo Global Logistics (ECHO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Echo Global Logistics is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 136 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ECHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECHO's full-year earnings has moved 22.29% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ECHO has gained about 23.38% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 9.57% on average. This means that Echo Global Logistics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ECHO belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.77% so far this year, meaning that ECHO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ECHO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.