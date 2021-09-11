We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ryder System (R) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Ryder System (R - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Ryder System is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 26.18% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, R has returned 25.18% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 7.55% on average. This shows that Ryder System is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, R belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.70% so far this year, so R is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on R as it attempts to continue its solid performance.