Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $234.29, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 1.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$4.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $306.8 million, up 95.39% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.37 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.13% and +273.17%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.86% lower within the past month. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.