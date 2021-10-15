We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed at $10.93, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.49% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.25% in that time.
PBR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PBR is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 577.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.25 billion, up 69.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $79.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +441.86% and +48.48%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PBR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, PBR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.75.
It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
