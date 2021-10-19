Trimble (TRMB) Estimating Workflow Aids Construction Solution

Trimble ( TRMB Quick Quote TRMB - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to bolster the Buildings and Infrastructure segment on the back of robust solutions. The company’s recent introduction of connected model-based estimating workflow testifies the above-mentioned fact. The workflow is powered by a direct API connection between Trimble SysQue detailing software and Trimble Estimation MEP cloud estimating software. It also connects with the Building Information Modeling software for creating estimates. Via combining the capability of both the software, the workflow helps mechanical piping and electrical contractors in getting more project insight and visibility as well as attaining better collaboration and enhancement in project execution. Hence, the recent solution has helped the company in expanding its reach to contractors. Further, the latest move has expanded Trimble’s construction offerings. This is expected to drive its Buildings and Infrastructure segment growth. Buildings and Infrastructure Segment in Focus
Trimble has been persistently making strong efforts to boost the construction segment prospects by providing advanced technological solutions to construction professionals so that they can develop quality projects.
In addition to the recent move, the company collaborated with One Click LCA to help users in measuring carbon emissions at different phases of construction projects. Further, it launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects. It also announced the beta launch of SketchUp for iPad that helps interior designers, architects, engineers, and construction professionals create, edit as well as collaborate on SketchUp models anytime and anywhere. This segment has become an integral part of the company. It contributed 39% to fiscal second-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 23.5% year over year. Trimble’s Portfolio Strength
Trimble is focusing more on strengthening the product portfolio for better positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics to benefit customers with enhanced productivity, quality, safety as well as sustainable solutions. The recent workflow is a step forward in this direction.
Apart from the recent introduction, the company launched the Trimble DA2 Global Navigation Satellite System receiver for enhancing the performance of the Trimble Catalyst positioning service. Additionally, it joined forces with Horsch for developing autonomy solutions in the agriculture market to build a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the industry. It also introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure. Further, its introduction of the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas remains noteworthy. We note that these initiatives will continue to help Trimble in performing well across various end-markets served. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) , Coupa Software ( COUP Quick Quote COUP - Free Report) and DHI Group ( DHX Quick Quote DHX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices, Coupa, and DHI are currently projected at 44.6%, 24.3%, and 25%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Trimble (TRMB) Estimating Workflow Aids Construction Solution
Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to bolster the Buildings and Infrastructure segment on the back of robust solutions.
The company’s recent introduction of connected model-based estimating workflow testifies the above-mentioned fact.
The workflow is powered by a direct API connection between Trimble SysQue detailing software and Trimble Estimation MEP cloud estimating software. It also connects with the Building Information Modeling software for creating estimates.
Via combining the capability of both the software, the workflow helps mechanical piping and electrical contractors in getting more project insight and visibility as well as attaining better collaboration and enhancement in project execution.
Hence, the recent solution has helped the company in expanding its reach to contractors.
Further, the latest move has expanded Trimble’s construction offerings. This is expected to drive its Buildings and Infrastructure segment growth.
Trimble Inc. Price and Consensus
Trimble Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote
Buildings and Infrastructure Segment in Focus
Trimble has been persistently making strong efforts to boost the construction segment prospects by providing advanced technological solutions to construction professionals so that they can develop quality projects.
In addition to the recent move, the company collaborated with One Click LCA to help users in measuring carbon emissions at different phases of construction projects.
Further, it launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects.
It also announced the beta launch of SketchUp for iPad that helps interior designers, architects, engineers, and construction professionals create, edit as well as collaborate on SketchUp models anytime and anywhere.
This segment has become an integral part of the company. It contributed 39% to fiscal second-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 23.5% year over year.
Trimble’s Portfolio Strength
Trimble is focusing more on strengthening the product portfolio for better positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics to benefit customers with enhanced productivity, quality, safety as well as sustainable solutions. The recent workflow is a step forward in this direction.
Apart from the recent introduction, the company launched the Trimble DA2 Global Navigation Satellite System receiver for enhancing the performance of the Trimble Catalyst positioning service.
Additionally, it joined forces with Horsch for developing autonomy solutions in the agriculture market to build a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the industry.
It also introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Further, its introduction of the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas remains noteworthy.
We note that these initiatives will continue to help Trimble in performing well across various end-markets served.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) , Coupa Software (COUP - Free Report) and DHI Group (DHX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices, Coupa, and DHI are currently projected at 44.6%, 24.3%, and 25%, respectively.