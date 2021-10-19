5 Top Stocks Powered by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns

In a market where complacency levels may falter any time on central banks’ moves, any negative update on the COVID-19 front and overvaluation concerns, picking the right stock is a challenge. The metric return on equity goes a long way in resolving this issue.
In a market where complacency levels may falter any time on central banks’ moves, any negative update on the COVID-19 front and overvaluation concerns, picking the right stock is a challenge. The metric return on equity goes a long way in resolving this issue.
The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings that a company generates from its equity.
But to fine-tune this basic concept, one can land on DuPont analysis. This theory will take investors a step higher and better pick some quality stocks.
Here is how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:
ROE = Net Income/Equity
Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)
ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier
Why Use DuPont?
Although one can’t play down the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn’t always provide a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies having higher margins from those having high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margin as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.
In fact, it also sheds light on the company’s leverage status, which can go a long way in selecting stocks poised for gains. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.
So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.
Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company’s financials.However, looking at financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.
Screening Parameters
• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.
• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.
• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.
• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.
• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low-priced stocks. However, when looking for lower priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.
Here are five of 15 stocks that made it through the screen:
Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM - Free Report) : This Zacks Rank #1 poultry processing company produces, processes, markets and distributes fresh and frozen chicken products. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AutoNation Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This Zacks Rank #1 company is the largest automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products. In addition, it arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party sources.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : The Zacks Rank #2 company provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions and to individual investors.
Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : The Zacks Rank #2 company is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services.
Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV - Free Report) : This is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men's and women's designer apparels, shoes and accessories. It has a Zacks Rank #1.
You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.