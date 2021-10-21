We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Winnebago (WGO) Q4 Earnings Beat Mark, Backlog Jumps Y/Y
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 28, 2021) adjusted earnings per share of $2.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 and surging 77.2% year over year. This outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues across both Towable and Motorhome segments.
This recreational vehicle maker reported revenues of $1,036 million for the quarter under review, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $943 million. Further, the top line grew 40.4% year over year.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Segmental Performance
Revenues in the Towable segment for the reported quarter soared 35.3% year over year to $560 million, primarily on solid consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago branded products. The reported figure also topped the consensus mark of $543 million. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA rose 36% year on year to $83.4 million, courtesy of favorable pricing and operational discipline. The metric also beat the consensus mark of $73 million. Backlog in the segment amounted to $1,704.4 million (46,590 units), up a whopping 127.9% year over year.
For the reported quarter, revenues in the Motorhome segment improved 48.7% year over year to $448.9 million, thanks to strong demand for Newmar and Winnebago branded products. The revenue figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405 million. The segment recorded an EBITDA of $50.4 million, skyrocketing 159.1% year over year. Also, the segment’s backlog was $2,303.5 million (18,254 units), which jumped 119.1% year on year, highlighting surging consumer demand during the reported quarter.
Financials
Winnebago — whose peers include Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) , REV Group, Inc. (REVG - Free Report) , and LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) — had cash and cash equivalents of $434.6 million as of Aug 28, 2021, up from $292.6 million on Aug 29, 2020. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $528.6 million, slightly up from $512.6 million recorded on Aug 29, 2020.
During the quarter under review, Winnebago repurchased shares of $35.4 million. In fiscal 2021, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) firm returned $61.6 million to shareholders via dividends ($16.2 million) and buybacks ($45.4 million). Last week, Winnebago boosted shareholder value with the authorization of an additional $200 million of stock buyback. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.