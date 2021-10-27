We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xerox's (XRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimate, Remain Flat Y/Y
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at 48 cents, surpassing the consensus mark by 11.6% and remaining flat year over year. Total revenues of $1.76 billion lagged the consensus mark by 3.8% and decreased 0.5% year over year on a reported basis and 1.6% on a constant-currency basis.
The company’s shares have gained 11% over the past year, underperforming the 52.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Quarter Details
Sales revenues totaled $657 million, up 1% year over year. Services, maintenance and rentals revenues totaled $1.05 billion, down 1.4% year over year.
Adjusted operating profit of $74 million decreased 43.5% year over year. Adjusted operating margin declined 320 basis points (bps) year over year to 4.2%. Selling, administrative and general expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 160 bps year over year to 23.5%. Research, development and engineering expenses, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 4.7%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 4.3%.
Xerox exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.2 billion compared with $2.1 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $3.7 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
The company generated $100 million of cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures and free cash flow during the quarter were $19 million and $81 million, respectively.
2021 Guidance
Xerox expects revenues to be around $7.1 billion, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.27 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $500 million.
Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
