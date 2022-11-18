We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AmEx (AXP) Teams Up With Square to Launch Tailored Credit Card
American Express Company (AXP - Free Report) recently announced that the company is expanding its partnership with Square, a commerce solutions provider, to launch a forthcoming credit card designed specifically for Square sellers. The move is expected to benefit small businesses.
Square already provides services like loans, savings, checking and others, and the deal with American Express will enable it to offer its first-ever credit card to small businesses in the United States. The partnership is expected to strengthen Square’s in-house banking options and provide a competitive edge.
The new credit card is expected to be powered by i2c and backed by American Express’ massive network. It will likely be issued by Celtic Bank. It is expected to enable merchants to manage their finances and cash flow on the same platform that they utilize to run businesses.
Further details about the card and its benefits are expected to be disclosed in 2023. Partnerships like this help American Express expand its presence in the small business landscape. A large chunk of AmEx’s customers consists of small businesses, which suffered the most from the COVID pandemic.
Now that things are looking up and the small businesses are rebounding, AXP’s financial products are seeing a surge in demand. Moves like these help AmEx to rapidly grow its business in the domestic market and diversify revenue sources.
AXP’s revenues are witnessing an increasing trend, led by several growth initiatives, such as launching new products, improving the existing ones, reshaping prices, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, among others.
