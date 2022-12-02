In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records a Decline in November DARTs
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for November 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.
Total client DARTs for the month were 1,952,000, down 1% from the October 2022 level and 30% year over year.
On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 214,000. The metric decreased 2% sequentially and 45% from the prior-year period. Cleared client DARTs for the month were 1,748,000, down 1% from October 2022 and 29% from November 2021.
Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 1% from the prior month and 26% from November 2021 to 2.07 million. Net new accounts were 25,800, down 7% from October 2022 and 53% from the prior-year month.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 76.6 million in November 2022, increasing 2% from the prior month but down 9% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts decreased 10% on a sequential basis but increased 21% year over year to 16.9 million.
At the end of November 2022, client equity was $317.3 billion, up 7% sequentially but down 15% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $96 billion, up 1% from October 2022 and 10% from November 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $39.2 billion decreased 1% from the previous month and 28% year over year.
Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 30.8% compared with the industry’s rally of 14.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Interactive Brokers currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) , will report their monthly performance metrics later this month.
At present, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas LPL Financial sports a Zacks Rank #1.