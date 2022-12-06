We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
GSK's Myelofibrosis Candidate MAA Gets Accepted in Europe
GSK plc (GSK - Free Report) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking approval for momelotinib, an oral treatment for myelofibrosis, a fatal cancer of the bone marrow.
An opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in Europe is expected by the end of 2023. A new drug application (NDA) for momelotinib is under standard FDA review, with a decision expected on Jun 16, 2023.
GSK’s stock has declined 35.9% this year so far compared with a decline of 16.7% for the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Momelotinib was added to GSK’s hematology portfolio with the July acquisition of California-based cancer biotech, Sierra Oncology. The regulatory filings for momelotinib were based on data from key phase III studies, including the pivotal MOMENTUM study, which evaluated momelotinib versus danazol for treating anemic myelofibrosis patients previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.
Myelofibrosis disease often leads to anemia that causes fatigue, an increased risk of infection and bleeding or bruising due to reduced platelet count in patients. In the MOMENTUM study, momelotinib achieved statistical significance in the primary and all pre-specified secondary endpoints, reporting a statistically significant benefit on symptoms, anemia and splenic size.
