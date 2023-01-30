Cabot (CBT) to Boost CCA Capacity to Support EV Transition

Cabot Corporation ( CBT Quick Quote CBT - Free Report) plans to invest roughly $200 million in U.S. Conductive Carbon Additives (CCA) for Electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery applications. This investment will take place over the next five years. The company will add capacity at its existing facility in Pampa, TX, focusing on expanding CBT’s CCA production in the United States. This investment is expected to enhance CBT’s leadership position in the market and support the transition to EVs. The first phase of the project will include an investment of about $75-$90 million and is likely to add about 15,000 metric tons of annual CCA capacity in Texas. The decarbonization of economies and the U.S. government’s plans and targeted efforts to build an EV supply chain have led to the importance of EVs. Federal and state governments’ actions to implement programs like grants, loans and tax incentives form part of these initiatives. The company believes that these efforts will open the doors for potential funding opportunities to expand its CCA production capacities. The growth potential of important battery materials, like CCAs for EVs, in the United States is expected to surpass its global demand growth, which is likely to be 20-30% over the next five years. As EV penetration increases in the coming years, CBT remains committed to meeting the growing demand for EVs from its customers in the United States and helping onshore critical battery components such as CCAs. CCAs provide electric conductivity to active materials and are an essential component for lithium-ion batteries. Cabot’s global presence in manufacturing assets, technology labs and commercial resources will support its customers through regional supply security. The company also holds the broadest portfolios of CCAs to deliver optimal performance, some of which include conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNT), carbon nanostructures (CNS) etc. Cabot’s CCA project, which is likely to commence at the end of 2025, is expected to add about 75 high-quality jobs in the United States. The company also operates a research and development facility and pilot plant in Pampa, which focuses on developing new process technology for batteries and other applications. The company plans to make additional investments to broaden the footprint of its U.S. manufacturing and technology over the next five years, along with investment in new CNT powder and dispersion capacity to extend its portfolio of innovative products for battery applications. Cabot’s expects that its technology position and its existing network of plants and talent will position it uniquely to support the growth expectations of its customers. The company also expects its planned investment to solidify its position as a global leader in CCAs for lithium-ion battery applications. CBT’s shares have gained 34.7% in the past year, outperforming industry’s growth of 2.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Cabot (CBT) to Boost CCA Capacity to Support EV Transition
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) plans to invest roughly $200 million in U.S. Conductive Carbon Additives (CCA) for Electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery applications. This investment will take place over the next five years. The company will add capacity at its existing facility in Pampa, TX, focusing on expanding CBT’s CCA production in the United States.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX - Free Report) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) . FCX and APD both have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while NUE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
