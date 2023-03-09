We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Hold Equifax (EFX) Stock in Your Portfolio Now
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) is benefiting from its technology transformation and strong customer base.
EFX’s revenues for 2023 and 2024 are expected to witness 4.1% and 9.9% year-over-year improvements, respectively.
Factors That Augur Well
Equifax’s ongoing cloud data and technology transformation aim to drive innovation and product development, and strengthen customer and partner integration. As part of the shift, EFX is migrating to a public cloud environment involved in virtual private cloud deployment techniques. EFX is focused on streamlining customers’ access to its analytical platforms.
Moreover, EFX concentrates on expanding and strengthening its customer base, with efforts to deliver multi-data solutions. For this, the company anticipates expanding differentiated data assets and analytics through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships. Equifax uses proprietary advanced analytical platforms, machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced visualization tools.
A Key Risk
The cyber attack at Equifax, under which criminals stole highly sensitive personal data of approximately 143 million of its consumers, heavily tarnished its brand image, reputation and credibility. We believe that the incident will certainly have an adverse impact on the company’s financial performance in near term.
