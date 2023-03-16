Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of apparels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW - Free Report) is the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC - Free Report) is a vacation management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) - free report >>

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) - free report >>

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary