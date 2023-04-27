Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DTE Energy (DTE) Posts Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 3.6%. The bottom line also decreased 42.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.31 per share.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.16 per share compared with $2.03 in the prior year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the quarter totaled $274 million compared with $448 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s earnings were 49 cents per share compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment reported earnings of 83 cents per share compared with $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Non-Utility Operations: Reported earnings in this segment were 13 cents per share compared with 7 cents in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2023 operating EPS guidance in the range of $6.09-$6.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.18 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%. The bottom line also increased 13.5% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.

NextEra’s operating revenues were $6,716 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,777 million by 16.2%. The top line also improved 132.4% year over year.

Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%. The reported figure also declined 13.6% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Entergy’s revenues of $2,981.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,804.2 million by 6.4%. The figure also improved 3.6% from $2,877.9 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric revenues.

American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.91 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the year-ago period.

AWK’s revenues of $938 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.82%. The company reported revenues of $842 million in the prior-year quarter.


