DTE Energy (DTE) Posts Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 3.6%. The bottom line also decreased 42.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.31 per share.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.16 per share compared with $2.03 in the prior year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Operating net income in the quarter totaled $274 million compared with $448 million in the year-ago period.
Segmental Details
Utility Operations
DTE Electric: The segment’s earnings were 49 cents per share compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.
DTE Gas: The segment reported earnings of 83 cents per share compared with $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.
Non-Utility Operations: Reported earnings in this segment were 13 cents per share compared with 7 cents in the year-ago period.
2023 Guidance
DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2023 operating EPS guidance in the range of $6.09-$6.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.18 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the guided range.
Zacks Rank
DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
