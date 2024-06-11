We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oddity Tech (ODD) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average
Oddity Tech (ODD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ODD broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.
Over the past four weeks, ODD has gained 19.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ODD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Investors should think about putting ODD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.