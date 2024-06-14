Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Advances in GenAI Technology With RevelAi

Zimmer Biomet ( ZBH Quick Quote ZBH - Free Report) and RevelAi Health accepted a multi-year co-marketing agreement to commercialize generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engagement solutions, which, in turn, should help the advancement of value-based orthopedic care and health equity.
The partnership is aimed at making orthopedic care more accessible to underserved and vulnerable populations as well as helping clinicians achieve maximum value-based outcomes. This will, in a way, increase Zimmer Biomet’s customer reach by helping the company to get involved in social causes and cater to clinician problems in a better way.
More on the Partnership
Throughout this agreement, Zimmer Biomet will commercialize RevelAi’s patient care-management platform, care team dashboard for providers and other future products or services.
RevelAi is optimistic about the deal and noted that using AI with Zimmer Biomet’s innovative technology is a perfect way to address socio-demographic inequality to get equal value-based outcomes. RevelAi’s AI-enabled asynchronous care model provides personalized, timely and effective patient care while reducing clinician burnout. The collaboration is a significant move to provide the necessary aid that every patient deserves.
About RevelAi Health
RevelAi Health is a software-as-a-service health technology company specializing in unique generative AI population health solutions. It helps healthcare providers to adopt value-based care with the use of a large language model. The company also meets the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements, including Patient Reported Outcome measures and Social Drivers of Health Screening.
It offers a unique patient care management system, managing text messages and clinician-guided voice agents to enhance patient engagement.
Per a Global Market Insights
report, the value of generative AI in the healthcare market was $1.8 billion in 2023, and the figure is anticipated to skyrocket to $22.1 billion by 2032, at a CARG of 32.6% over this period. The surging demand for AI in health is influenced by the transformative impact on the healthcare industry, revolutionizing medical practices, enhancing efficiency and improving patient outcome.
Simultaneously, the global value-based healthcare market is also gaining huge popularity. According to a Coherent Market Insights report, this market was valued at $12.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $ 43.39 billion by 2033, at a CARG of 17.2% over the period of analysis.
Accordingly, we expect this latest alliance of Zimmer Biomet to be highly strategic and well-timed.
Other Recent Development by ZBH
Zimmer Biomet has recently entered into a distribution agreement with Think Surgical Inc. to expand its knee surgical line of business.
Earlier this year, ZBH expanded its ROSA Robotic portfolio by introducing ROSA Shoulder, the world's first robotic surgery system for shoulder replacement. In April 2024, the company marked its achievement by successfully completing the world’s first robotic-assisted shoulder replacement surgery using the ROSA Shoulder system.
Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of ZBH have lost 25.0% against the industry's 0.4% growth.
industry’s 0.4% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Zimmer Biomet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ResMed carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 181.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at 18 cents per share for 2024 and increased 3.1% to 33 cents for 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up to $11.29 from $10.53 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have surged 80.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 EPS have moved north from $7.46 to $7.70 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have risen 23.5% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 3.3%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
