Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) ) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) is a provider of solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK - Free Report) ) is a provider of short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Cambridge Bancorp (CATC - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 27.3% downward over the last 30 days.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY - Free Report) is a developer and producer of imaging, healthcare and material and document solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.