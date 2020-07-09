In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Aclaris (ACRS) Surges: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $1.4 to $1.73 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
Aclariscurrently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
