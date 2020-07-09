In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Preferred Bank (PFBC) - free report >>
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Preferred Bank (PFBC) - free report >>
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:
Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Bank Price and Consensus
Preferred Bank price-consensus-chart | Preferred Bank Quote
Preferred Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.03, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Preferred Bank PE Ratio (TTM)
Preferred Bank pe-ratio-ttm | Preferred Bank Quote
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer of solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus
Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote
Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Canadian Solar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus
PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote
PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72, compared with 119.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)
PBF Logistics LP pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>