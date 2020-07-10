Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.47%.
Devon Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.82%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.21%.
AbbVie Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
KimberlyClark Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.
KimberlyClark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foodsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.44%.
BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.47%.
Devon Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Devon Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus
AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.82%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.21%.
AbbVie Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AbbVie Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
KimberlyClark Corporation Price and Consensus
KimberlyClark Corporation price-consensus-chart | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.
KimberlyClark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
KimberlyClark Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foodsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.44%.
BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>