Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This operator in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 33.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.1% over the last 60 days.
BrightSphere Investment Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
