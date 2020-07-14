In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
BRP’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRP Inc. Price
BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote
UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) : This provider of financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate clients has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
UBS Group AG Price and Consensus
UBS Group AG price-consensus-chart | UBS Group AG Quote
UBS Group’s shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
UBS Group AG Price
UBS Group AG price | UBS Group AG Quote
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) : This operator of a chain of retail drugstores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus
Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote
Rite Aid’s shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rite Aid Corporation Price
Rite Aid Corporation price | Rite Aid Corporation Quote
