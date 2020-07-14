Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 18.05%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of McDonald's restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.

