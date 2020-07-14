In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 18.05%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of McDonald's restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
