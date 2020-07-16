New Strong Buy Stocks For July 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CocaCola European Partners PLC (CCEP - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This global asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
CNOOC Limited (CEO - Free Report) : This company that explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.4% over the last 60 days.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This healthcare diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Shutterstock
