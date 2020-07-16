In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) - free report >>
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) - free report >>
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) - free report >>
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) - free report >>
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer in the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots has a 0.86, compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Big Lots, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset has a PEG ratio 2.29, compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio 1.49, compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>