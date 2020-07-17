Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For July 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI - Free Report) : This company that primarily engages in the production of fabricated metal products, metal and concrete pole and tower structures has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Valmont Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Valmont Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Valmont Industries, Inc. Quote
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK - Free Report) : This mobile internet company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 90 days.
CooTek Cayman Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
CooTek Cayman Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | CooTek Cayman Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 54% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries Price and Consensus
LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
