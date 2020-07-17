Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 17.17%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.
Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 24.29%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.15%.
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP - Free Report) : This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.35%, compared with the industry average of 0.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
