Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that operates as a warehouse club, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.31, compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.49, compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
