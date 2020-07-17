In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Unum Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) : This provider of analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies and services etc has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Maxim Integrated Products’ shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
