Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 24.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.02, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
