Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) : This health benefits company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Anthem has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) : This information insurance and related products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A - Free Report) : This motion picture production and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.
Lions Gate has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
