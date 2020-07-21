In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) - free report >>
New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) - free report >>
New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) : This company that operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote
Sportsman's Warehouse’s shares gained 24.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote
Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL - Free Report) : This precious metals mining and exploration company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Great Panther Silver Limited Price and Consensus
Great Panther Silver Limited price-consensus-chart | Great Panther Silver Limited Quote
Great Panther Mining’s shares gained 48.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Great Panther Silver Limited Price
Great Panther Silver Limited price | Great Panther Silver Limited Quote
New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This intermediate gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote
New Gold’s shares gained 24.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
New Gold Inc. Price
New Gold Inc. price | New Gold Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>