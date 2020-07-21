New Strong Buy Stocks For July 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) : This company that provides protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 90 days.
Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ - Free Report) : This pizza delivery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) : This manufacturer of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
