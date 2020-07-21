Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) : This life sciences company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Emergent BioSolutions’ shares gained nearly 42% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX - Free Report) : This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Pacira BioSciences’ shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This science-based nutritional and personal care products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM - Free Report) : This integrated circuits and other semiconductor device manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
