In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) - free report >>
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) - free report >>
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.00, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Franklin Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Franklin Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG - Free Report) : This provider of retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Principal Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Principal Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.78, compared with 19.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>