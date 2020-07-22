In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
Fastenal Company (FAST - Free Report) : This wholesaler of industrial and construction supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Fastenal's shares gained 10.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) : This producer and seller of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage's shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
